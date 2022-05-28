Shirley Mae James, age 96, of Caneyville, Kentucky, passed away Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at Grayson Nursing and Rehabilitation.
She was born on Nov. 28, 1925 in Caneyville, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Everett and Rosie Smith Shaw.
She was retired from Old Liberty National Bank where she worked in trust and safe keeping. She enjoyed playing bingo, reading, quilting, doing puzzles, and especially loved her dog and her cat. She was a member of the VFW post in Falls of Rough and a member of the Caneyville Christian Church.
She is survived by several half-nieces and nephews; special friends, Cecil, Tiffany, Zach, Jacob, and Lincoln Parks; and a host of friends and church family.
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers, Robert and Clayton Shaw; half-brother, Ronda Shaw; and a half-sister, Mildred Jones.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Monday, May 30, 2022 at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Bro. David Brown will be officiating. Burial will be in the Caneyville Cemetery.
Visitation will be at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 9 a.m. on Monday until time of services.
