Shirley Steff Kirby, age 86, of Bowling Green, Kentucky, passed away Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at her daughter’s home in Bowling Green.
She was born on June 22, 1936 in Yeaman, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Roscoe and Orney Edwards Steff.
She is survived by two sons, Matthew Kirby (Donnie), of Glasgow, Kentucky, & Michael Kirby (Andrea), of Halfway, Kentucky; a daughter, Ashley Hayes (Ben), of Bowling Green, Kentucky.
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Edward Dean Kirby.
Funeral services will be at 2:30 p.m. Monday, May 15, 2023 at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Bro. Nathan Lowe will be officiating. Burial will be in Leitchfield Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will be at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 10 a.m. Monday until time of services.
