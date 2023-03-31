In Kentucky, almost one in three women and one in six men experience sexual violence at some point in their lifetimes. In the United States, over half of women and almost one in three men experience sexual violence in their lifetimes.
Nationally, one in four girls and one in 13 boys experience child sexual abuse, and Kentucky ranks fifth in the United States for reports of child abuse. Kentucky consistently ranks as one of the worst states for reports of child abuse.
Were you aware that these things were happening so frequently all around you? Do you know what signs to look for when you suspect someone is being abused? Do you know how to offer help if someone tells you what is happening to them?
If you answered “no” to any of the above, Silverleaf Sexual Trauma Recovery Services can help. Silverleaf is a non-profit agency serving the counties in the Lincoln Trail ADD including Breckinridge, Meade, Grayson, Hardin, LaRue, Marion, Washington, and Nelson. Silverleaf is both a Child Advocacy and Rape Crisis Center, which means it serves individuals of all ages, regardless of when the abuse happened. All services are free of charge and include therapy, a 24-hour crisis line, and advocacy services.
In 2022, Silverleaf provided services to over 2,000 individual people, which included over 13,000 services, in the eight Kentucky counties it serves. These numbers are consistently rising, and Silverleaf continues to grow to meet the demand.
Silverleaf also provides free prevention and education training for other agencies, churches, businesses, and the general community. Education programs include Body Safety, Internet Safety, Healthy Relationships, Human Trafficking, Sexual Assault Prevention, Darkness to Light, and Green Dot. In area schools, Prevention Specialists reached almost 11,000 students in addition to all of the trainings provided outside of schools. If your organization is interested in training, reach out to Silverleaf at contactus@silverleafky.org or at our office at 270-234-9236.
April is Child Abuse and Sexual Assault Awareness month across the nation. Over the next month, you might notice some signs or pinwheels in the community. The blue pinwheel is the symbol of Child Abuse Awareness month and represents the joy that children have with this simple toy. The hope is that every child in Kentucky would be able to experience this same joy with safe caregivers. You may also see banners or yard signs that state “Your Voice Has Power.” The message is for both the community and survivors of sexual violence. We should speak up for those who have been hurt and help with their healing.
Silverleaf has several events throughout the month to bring awareness, including the Built to Thrive Art Auction, which will be held at The House on Helm in Elizabethtown, Kentucky on Saturday, April 22 at 6 p.m.
Additionally, six days have been designated as special days in which individuals dress a certain way or participate in various activities to spread awareness. March 31 was Wear Blue for Child Abuse Awareness Day; April 5 will be Wear Teal for Sexual Assault Awareness Day; April 12 will be Wear Green for Bystander Intervention Day; April 19 is Chalk the Walk Day, in which individuals are encouraged to use chalk to write messages of awareness, hope, prevention and support for sexual assault survivors; and April 26 will be Denim Day, in which participants wear denim to protest sexual violence and remind others that, no matter what someone is wearing, they are never asking to be sexually assaulted.
For more information about Silverleaf, seeking services, and/or donating, visit silverleafky.org.
— Submitted
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.