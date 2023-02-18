Sister Clarence Marie Luckett, 92, an Ursuline Sister of Mount Saint Joseph, died Feb. 14, 2023, at Mount Saint Joseph, in her 72nd year of religious life. She was a native of Greenbrier.
Sister Clarence Marie was a teacher for 30 years, including at St. Paul School, Leitchfield (1967-71). She also served in parish ministry and outreach, including 15 years in service to the people of Caneyville (1999-2014). Throughout those years she made beautiful quilts in support of her Ursuline community.
Survivors include her brother, Benjamin Luckett, of Louisville; nieces and nephews.
The funeral Mass was at 10:30 a.m. Friday, at Mount Saint Joseph, where visitation began Thursday at 4 p.m., with a wake service following at 6:30 p.m.
Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory, Owensboro, is handling arrangements.
Donations in memory of Sister Clarence Marie may be made to the Ursuline Sisters of Mount Saint Joseph, 8001 Cummings Road, Maple Mount, KY 42356.
