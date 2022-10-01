Maple Mount — Sister Marie Julie Fecher, 98, an Ursuline Sister of Mount Saint Joseph, died Sept. 22, 2022, at Mount Saint Joseph, in her 80th year of religious life. She was a native of Hamilton, Ohio.
She was a music teacher at St. Joseph School, Leitchfield (1955-58), as well as elsewhere in Kentucky. From 1994-2013, she was the organist for the Ursuline community.
Survivors include the members of her religious community and siblings Roger Fecher of Indianapolis, Indiana, and Julie Zink, of Kettering, Ohio.
The funeral Mass was at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Mount Saint Joseph, where visitation began Monday at 4 p.m., with a wake service following at 6:30 p.m.
Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory, Owensboro, is handling arrangements.
Donations in memory of Sister Marie Julie may be made to the Ursuline Sisters of Mount Saint Joseph, 8001 Cummings Road, Maple Mount, KY 42356.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.