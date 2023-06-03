Three Ursuline Sisters who ministered in Grayson County are among 14 Ursuline Sisters of Mount Saint Joseph celebrating jubilees of religious profession this summer.
Sister Margaret Ann Aull, a native of St. Lawrence, is celebrating 70 years. She was a parish minister at St. Anthony Parish, Peonia (1974-76). She has served elsewhere in Kentucky and as assistant superior of her community. From 2010-22, she served as coordinator of pastoral care at Immaculate Parish, Owensboro. She retired in 2022, but continues to volunteer in pastoral care at Immaculate.
Sister Paul Marie Greenwell, a native of New Haven, is celebrating 70 years. She was a teacher at St. Benedict School, Wax (1955-62). She has served elsewhere in Kentucky and in St. Louis. She is retired at the Motherhouse and is active in the Powerhouse of Prayer.
Sister Mary Gerald Payne, a native of Knottsville, is celebrating 70 years. She taught at St. Benedict School, Wax (1956-59) and St. Paul School, Leitchfield (1959-64, 1985-86). She also served elsewhere in Kentucky, New Mexico and Missouri. She is retired at the Motherhouse and is active in the Powerhouse of Prayer.
Jubilarian congratulations may be sent to Mount Saint Joseph, 8001 Cummings Road, Maple Mount, KY 42356.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.