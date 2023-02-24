The 50th year of Grayson County High School football will include new district opponents and five home games, including three in the first four weeks of the season for the Cougars.
“We are pleased with our schedule and think it is one we can be competitive in,” Grayson County head coach Bryan Jones said.
The Cougars are switching from Class 5-A District 1 where opponents were Graves County, Muhlenberg County, Ohio County, Breckinridge County and Owensboro each year to District 4 where new district foes, at least for the next two years, will be Bullitt Central, Louisville Moore, Louisville Seneca and North Bullitt. Moore is moving up from Class 4-A.
The Cougars went 4-7 last season and lost in the opening round of the 5-A playoffs to Greenwood.
Here’s a brief look at the schedule with last year’s record in parentheses and a look at some returning players each team is expected to have.
AUG. 18 at Edmonson County (3-8)
The Wildcats fell in the first round of the Class 2-A playoffs last year and dropped a 33-12 road game during the regular season to the Cougars.
Edmonson County will rely heavily on Michael Mills, who rushed for 1,000 yards and scored 17 touchdowns as a junior. He saw action at running back and quarterback, where he threw for 77 yards and a TD.
Mills also was fifth on tackles with 38. Senior Noah Martin also returns to lead the defense.
AUG. 25 vs. Marshall County (3-8) Homecoming game
The Marshals carry a seven-game losing streak into the 2023 season following a 3-1 start to last season.
Marshall County was hit hard by graduation losses, but do return their second and third leading rushers who combined for 12 TDs on the ground last season.
Aiden Dunigan rushed for 430 yards and nine TDs on 56 carries, while Luke Webber gained 316 yards on 55 carries and scored three TDs.
SEPT. 1 vs. McLean County (9-3)
Senior-to-be Brodie Cline returns to lead the Cougars’ offense at quarterback after a 9-3 season and second-round Class 2-A playoff appearance.
Cline threw for 659 yards and nine touchdowns and rushed for 730 yards and six scores.
Elijah Baldwin is another key returnee after making 62 stops on defense and rushing for 556 yards with seven TDs on offense.
SEPT. 8 vs. Butler County (8-3)
The Bears’ 5-0 start to the season included a win over the Cougars.
Next season, despite heavy graduation losses, Butler County will have quarterback Garrett Phelps and Gage Beasley back.
Phelps passed for 900 yards and seven TDs last season and also scored two rushing TDs.
Beasley leads returning rushers with 171 yards and had 57 tackles on defense.
SEPT. 15 at Louisville Moore (3-7)
The Mustangs closed last season with five straight losses and missed the 4-A playoffs with a roster that included only three seniors.
Among the top players back are quarterback Keyon Johnson, Maziah Williams, Nathaniel Moore and Tristian Jackson.
Johnson passed for 572 yards and three TDs; Williams rushed for 329 yards; Moore had 40 tackles, and Jackson made 35 stops.
SEPT. 22 at Bullitt Central (5-6)
The Cougars enjoyed a late-season winning streak of four games before losing in the first round of the 5-A playoffs.
Quarterback Isaiah Tobin is back after passing for 597 yards and rushing for 323 yards last season.
The defense will be led by Nolan Hunt, who had 64 tackles in nine games.
SEPT. 29 vs. North Bullitt (1-10)
The Eagles have lost 19 of their last 22 games, but return several key pieces in hopes of turning recent woes around.
Garrett Durbin is back at quarterback, along with bruising running back Evan Ernspiker. Ernspiker gained 864 yards of 168 carries last season, while Durbin passed for 833 yards and six scores.
The Eagles also expect to have back their top three tacklers in Tye Dalton, Cole Graham and Avery Kelly.
OCT. 13 vs. Seneca (8-4)
The Redhawks had no problem scoring last season, averaging 32.3 points a game, but will need to replace quarterback Antwan Young. Young passed for 21 touchdowns and 1,867 yards.
Top rusher Leedrick Washington is back after gaining 657 yards with 14 TDs. Terance Wilson is the top receiver back after making 19 catches for 459 yards and three scores. He also was second on the team with 80 tackles, including 15 for loss.
OCT. 20 at Breckinridge County (0-10)
The rivals meet for the ninth straight year with the Cougars winning six of the last eight games.
Wyatt Burnett is back at quarterback and has two of his top receivers in Jackson Lee and Ladarian Parker returning. Burnett passed for 891 yards and six scores, while Parker rushed for 137 yards and one TD and caught a team-high 25 passes for 281 yards. In five games, Lee had 16 catches for 294 yards and three TDs.
Parker also led the team in tackles with 58.
OCT. 27 at Hancock County (6-4)
The Hornets will rely on their defense after losing several key players off last year’s squad on offense.
Back on defense are two of Hancock County’s top three tacklers in Ross Powers and Aiden Weatherholt. Powers had 118 tackles, including 11 for a loss last season and Weatherholt made 117 stops and had 5.5 sacks.
