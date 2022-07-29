Six individuals are set to be inducted into the Grayson County High School Football Hall of Fame.
The latest Grayson County High School Football Hall of Fame Class features former players from the 1986-1994 GCHS teams.
Marty Haycraft, Norman Chaffins, Ryan Davis, Brack Vickery, Lynn Payton and Matt Hayes are slated to be inducted into the Grayson County High School Football Hall of Fame in August.
The Grayson County High School Football Hall of Fame is recognizing the top student-athletes in the program’s history.
Every inductee into the Grayson County High School Football Hall of Fame will have their name placed on a board that hangs inside the Cougars’ locker room.
The Grayson County High School Football Hall of Fame ceremony will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 12. The ceremony will take place prior to the Cougars’ scrimmage versus visiting Hopkins County Central and is open to the public.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.