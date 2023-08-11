Grayson County Sheriff Norman Chaffins on Wednesday announced his office has hired its first female deputy, Missy Skaggs, to serve as Clarkson Elementary School’s new School Resource Officer.
“Please join me in welcoming the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office’s (GCSO) first certified female Deputy and School Resource Officer, Missy Skaggs,” Chaffins said in a Facebook post. “Missy dreamed of being a police officer since she was a kid herself. Her life has come full circle, as she was a student at Clarkson Elementary, hired as a custodian as an adult, and now serves and protects our kids as a police officer.”
Skaggs had previously served with the Leitchfield Police Department since 2017 and was hired by the GCSO to serve as the School Resource Officer to begin the 2023-2024 school year. When she is not policing, she enjoys hiking and spending time with her 19-year-old daughter.
“We are super pumped to have Dpty. Skaggs at Clarkson Elementary,” Chaffins said. “There is no doubt that the kids will love her as she forges bonds with the students that will last a lifetime. Most importantly, she will go above and beyond to ensure that our kids are safe and secure under her watch.”
