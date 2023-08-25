In the golf career of Grayson County High School senior Landon Skees, he has played hundreds of rounds of golf.
But there is one round — in last year’s 5th Region Tournament at the Elizabethtown Country Club — that has been pivotal to his development.
On that day, he shot a 77 and finished tied for third overall on a course that he said then he hadn’t played many rounds on.
Fast-forward to this season, and that effort has provided Skees with plenty of confidence to shoot even lower scores, and he’s gone out and done that.
“That round in the region tournament has had a big impact on the start of this season and what I can do to play the best golf I possibly can,” he said. “It has carried into how good I’ve played so far and what I’ve done to get better and the practice I’ve put in to be in this position.”
In a sport where a round can unravel with one wayward shot, Skees has found more consistency in his game and is enjoying a standout senior season.
Last month, Skees fired a 1-under par 71 to finish third in the Shelby County Invitational at Weissinger Hills Country Club in tournament play to set the stage for the season.
He also had a 71 at Tanglewood Golf Course in Taylorsville and then posted a 77 at Heritage Hills Golf Course in Shepherdsville — the site of this year’s regional tournament. Skees also has shot 74 in a tournament and 75 in another.
“Players at this age can hit the ball a mile,” GCHS golf coach Tony Embry said. “The difference between the 78, 79 and 71, 72, is usually in the short game.
“One thing that has helped Landon get better has been his short game,” Embry added. “He has improved in both his chipping and putting.”
Skees was introduced to the sport by an uncle, and in some ways, got a late start. He says he’s been playing for about seven years and has been on the Cougar varsity team throughout his high school career.
“…My uncle, David Hayes, has been the one who has got me involved in playing golf from the very start,” Skees said. “He got me a small set of clubs that I would use to play, and me and him would go play and that’s how my journey of golf started.”
From that start, Skees has continued to build on his game and where he’s seen a need for improvement, he’s gone to work.
“My long game and off the tee box has been my strengths for this year,” he said. “I have been putting good recently but could still use some improvements to better my game and confidence. Over the last few years my overall swing has gotten better than anything, and it keeps getting better and better.”
That distance and accuracy has left him with more “manageable” approach shots to greens, which, in turn, have left him with more birdie opportunities.
“More consistency in his tee shots have allowed him to hit his approach shots from the fairway and much more manageable distances into the green,” Embry said.
As his game has improved, Skees said he’s turned some of his focus to his future. He said he would like to earn a scholarship and play in college and “hopefully become a professional someday.”
The foundation for his future, he says, has been the enjoyment of playing in the Cougar program that has been more than just playing golf.
“Playing for GCHS has meant everything to me and all of the fun times I’ve had playing for GCHS,” he said. “All of the traveling I have done to play, and I couldn’t be more blessed to play for this team and the great coaches and teammates I have to make this journey the most fun and memorable.”
