Grayson County golfer Landon Skees finished third in the Shelby County Rocket Invitational at Weissinger Hills Golf Course on Wednesday, July 26.
Skees shot a 71, his personal best, to place third in the Shelby County-hosted boys’ high school golf tournament.
Overall, Grayson County finished with a team score of 350. Following Skees, Jackson Mayes shot an 85 for the Cougars; Tayden Logsdon shot a 91, and Blain Brooks shot a 103.
Both Skees and Mayes were named to the 2022 Kentucky Golf Coaches Association All-5th Region Team.
