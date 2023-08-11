Landon Skees shot a 77 to lead Grayson County in a tournament at Heritage Hills Golf Course on Tuesday, Aug. 1.
As a team, Grayson County turned in a 338 for its score in the early-season tournament.
Delivering the second-best score for the Cougars, Jackson Mayes shot an 80.
Following Mayes, Tayden Logsdon shot an 87 for the Cougars.
Rounding out the scoring for Grayson County, Blain Brooks produced a 94.
Both Logsdon and Brooks provided their best performances thus far in the 2023 boys’ high school golf season.
Grayson County competes in Region 5. Along with Grayson County, Region 5 includes Beth Haven, Bullitt Central, Bullitt East, Butler, Central, Central Hardin, DeSales, Doss, Elizabethtown, Fairdale, Francis Parker, Holy Cross (Louisville), Iroquois, John Hardin, LaRue County, Meade County, North Bullitt, North Hardin, North Hardin Classical, Pleasure Ridge Park, Presentation, Shawnee, Southern, Spencer County, Valley and Western.
