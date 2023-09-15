Grayson County senior Landon Skees won the Charger Invitational at Quail Chase Golf Club on Saturday, Sept. 9.
Skees shot a 71 and won the second playoff hole to claim the tournament’s individual title.
Among the area’s top high school golfers, Skees is building momentum for the upcoming postseason.
Skees led Grayson Couty, which compiled a 354 for its team score.
Jackson Mayes followed Skees for the Cougars, shooting an 80 in the Charger Invitational.
Behind Mayes in Grayson County’s scoring, Blain Brooks finished with a 101.
Following Brooks for the Cougars, Trey Cook shot a 102.
Another golfer, Lee Cain, shot a 116 for the Cougars.
