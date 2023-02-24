Kole Snyder’s love for football and coaching is taking him to the sidelines of the Western Kentucky University program.
Snyder, 17, will graduate in May from Grayson County High School, and, about a month before school begins this fall, he will start in the program as a student equipment manager.
“I would love to be in coaching and coaching a football team, that’s the ultimate goal,” Snyder said. “Whether that be at the high school level or the collegiate level, that’s what I want to do.”
After spending last season as a student manager for the Grayson County football program, Snyder will get a full view introduction to coaching at the college level this year.
A pair of wrist surgeries led him to decide to not play last season at GCHS where he was a defensive tackle.
“I told coach (Bryan) Jones and he said we’d still love to have you around,” Snyder said.
He said last season’s experience with the Cougars helped lead him down his future path.
“It is a big deal to be in the program and a team manager,” he said. “A lot of those guys look up to you and you’re able to learn how to be a good leader.”
He said toward the end of the season some players would ask him about certain aspects of the game because they knew he had watched game film.
“It made me feel like I was a coach,” Snyder said.
“You can tell his love for football and being a part of the team,” Jones said. “He has great initiative for his age and does things before he has to be asked to do them. I think he will have great success at WKU.”
At WKU, he expects “to do a little bit of everything.”
“There’s so much that needs to be done like decaling the helmets, getting pads ready for the players and cleats, gloves, and you have to be there for practices,” he said.
Snyder said he didn’t intend to go to WKU, or anywhere too far from Grayson County for college.
“I never thought about going away to school, I figured I would go somewhere around here,” he said.
That all changed when he went last October to WKU for a campus tour and learned about the school’s sports management program. He enjoyed the visit so much that by November, he was on the sidelines with the football team for a Senior Day game against Rice.
After the tour he said he returned to campus for a second visit to talk with school officials about his career aspirations.
“I asked what were some ways I could get involved right away at the school because I wanted to coach one day,” Snyder said.
It was then that he was told one way was as an equipment manager since the football program always was looking for dependable students.
When he was offered the position, he accepted it without hesitation, he said.
Snyder said the process included sending in a resume and being interviewed for close to an hour.
It was then that he was asked to attend a game with his family and the Rice game was the last home game of the season.
“We had a good day that day. We were there from 6 or 7 o’clock that morning until 5 or 6 that night,” he said. “They gave me a bunch of team gear. They told me then they were pretty sure I would be on the staff. It’s just been a real neat experience.”
Snyder said after his freshman year in the program, there likely will be scholarship opportunities available.
As a student equipment manager, he said he will be assigned to a position group as an area of responsibility.
“You’re taking in everything,” he said. “…You’re with that group through practice and you’re able to pick up on things that will help you later on (in coaching).”
Snyder said he plans to go to school at WKU for four years and major in sports management and then attend graduate school where he hopes to become a graduate assistant coach in the Hilltopper football program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.