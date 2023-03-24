GCHS Football Alumni Association (GCHSFAA) is proud to announce Kole Snyder as this year’s “Doug Thompson Memorial Scholarship” recipient.
Each year, the GCHSFAA awards a $500 scholarship to a member of the GCHS Football team (player or student staff member) who have went above & beyond representing the Cougar Football program, GCHS, and the community, on and off the field and who have plans to continue their education from an accredited college, university, or technology school.
The GCHSFAA will present Snyder with $500 at the upcoming Senior Award’s Night in support of his future enrollment to Western Kentucky University.
