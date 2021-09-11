10 Grayson County student athletes have been honored by local businesses for their efforts in recent matches.
Chosen as Subway Runners of the Meet were Grayson County High School cross country team members Coray Milam and Jackson Crume for their efforts Aug. 28 in the Warren East Twilight Run and Chloee Darst and Houston Brooks for their work Sept. 4 in the EG Plummer Invitational.
Also chosen as Subway Runners of the Meet were Grayson County Middle School cross country team members Lexie Logsdon and Landon Lowery for their efforts Sept. 2 in the Warren East Twilight Run and Sophie Butler and Aldon Evans for their work Sept. 4 in the EG Plummer Invitational.
Named as Pizza Hut Players of the Game were GCMS Cougar football team members Will Vincent and Jaylen Mudd for their efforts Sept. 7 against Butler County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.