12 Grayson County student athletes have been honored by local businesses for their efforts in recent matches.
Chosen as Subway Runners of the Meet were Grayson County High School cross country team members Riley Pawley and Talon Miller for their efforts Sept. 11 in the Central Hardin Fairground Frenzy; Chloe Wilder and Peyton Nash for their work Sept. 14 in the Hoka One One Run; and Gracie Portman and Dylan Gibson for their play Sept. 18 in the Gatorland Run.
Chosen as Subway Runners of the Meet were Grayson County Middle School cross country team members Emily Downs and Braden Smith for their efforts Sept. 18 in the Gatorland Run, and Lillian Lowery and Bode Mangan for their work Sept. 11 in the Central Hardin Fairground Frenzy.
Named as Pizza Hut Players of the Game were GCMS Cougar football team members Kadin Hanshaw and Teagan Piggott for their efforts Sept. 16 against Edmonson County.
