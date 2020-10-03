The Grayson County High School Football Alumni Association is proud to be an extension of GCHS and Cougar Football!
Whether it is with helping the Cougars’ ”Tackle Hunger” in our community, or providing a graduating Cougar Football team member with its Doug Thompson Memorial Scholarship the association is honored to give back to the institution and community that gave so much to us.
In short, “Cougar Football & GCHS for Life!”
With the pandemic adding another dimension to fundraising for all Cougar teams this season, Bill Clemons and Robert Martin of the Grayson County High School Football Alumni Association were proud to present Cougar Football Booster Club members Brandy Bratcher and Christie Hall a check of $500 in support of this year’s Booster Club and Cougar Football team.
— Submitted
