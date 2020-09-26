Four Grayson County student athletes have been honored by the local business community for their efforts in recent matches.
Picked as Subway Runners of the Meet were Grayson County High School cross country team members Joseph Beasley and Molly Geary for their efforts Sept. 18 in the Greenwood Gatorland XC Invitational.
Also chosen ￼as Subway Runners of the Meet were Grayson County Middle School cross country team members Shane Hall and Lexi Hill for their work Sept. 19 in the Greenwood Gatorland XC Invitational.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.