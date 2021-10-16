Grayson County is near the .500 mark in the 2021 high school football season, thanks to multiple leaders.
Currently Grayson County is 3-4 overall. Under the direction of head coach Bryan Jones, Grayson County is averaging 283 yards of offense per game.
Quarterback Kaylor Decker leads Grayson County in both passing and rushing. Decker has completed 45 of 61 passes for 519 yards and one touchdown. The productive Decker, who has thrown only one interception, averages nearly 130 passing yards per game. Delivering on the ground for Grayson County, Decker has rushed 49 times for 400 yards and three touchdowns. Decker is averaging 100 rushing yards per game for the Cougars.
Ranking second in passing for Grayson County, Hunter Felty has completed 10 of 18 passes for 166 yards and one touchdown.
Grayson County has rushed 208 times for 1,193 yards and 19 touchdowns in six games. Second to Decker in rushing for the Cougars, Chandler McCrady has rushed 61 times for 389 yards and seven touchdowns. Following McCrady, Michael Wood has rushed 50 times for 267 yards and seven touchdowns for the Cougars.
Hunter Tomes leads the Cougars in receiving. Tomes has hauled in 25 receptions for 423 yards and five touchdowns. Behind Tomes in receiving for the Cougars, Jeren VanMeter has reeled in nine receptions for 105 yards.
Defensively, Tomes paces Grayson County with a team-high 45 tackles. Cooper Goff has recorded 26 tackles to rank second in the key defensive category for the Cougars. Third in tackles for Grayson County, VanMeter has logged 25 stops.
Co-leaders in another key defensive category for Grayson County, VanMeter and Keaton Hodges have recorded two interceptions apiece.
The Cougars were scheduled to host Ohio County for a Class 5A, District 1 game on Friday, Oct. 15.
