The Grayson County Bass Fishing Team competed in the Richardson Heating and Air Invitational at Rough River State Boat Dock last ￼Saturday, Aug. 8.
River Blanton caught the Big Fish of the day, weighing 3.86 pounds.
The team of Kagen Floyd and Allan Sauer came in first place.
The team of Cody Saltsman and River Blanton came in second place.
And the team of Chase Richardson and Tyler Dockery came in third place.
Below are the Grayson County Bass Fishing teams’ points standings after week three:
1. Cody Saltsman and River Blanton — 255
2. Kagen Floyd and Allan Sauer — 245
3. Maggie and Caden Jennings — 230
3. Jackson Weedman and Isaiah Cooley — 230
5. Chase Richardson and Tyler Dockery — 215
6. Hunter and Lane Williams — 200
7. Owen Meredith and Cannon O’Neal — 195
8. Jacob Dennis and Riley Dennis — 185
8. Braeden Sadler and Alex Rainey — 185
10. Sam Whifill and Jaxson Escue — 180
10. Addie Hodges and Brady Stone — 180
12. Ethan Decker — 175
