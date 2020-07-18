The Grayson County Bass Fishing Team competed in the Bratcher Services Invitational, held at Laurel Branch last Saturday.
Grayson County has 26 bass fishing teams this year, and Hayden Bratcher presented awards to the winning teams on Saturday.
Caden Jennings caught the big fish of the day, weighing in at 2.73 pounds.
The team of Jackson Weedman and Isaiah Cooley won first place.
The team of Kagen Floyd and Allan Sauer came in second place.
And the team of Maggie Jennings and Caden Jennings came in third place.
After the first week, the Grayson County Bass Fishing teams’ point standings for the 2020-2021 season are as follows:
I. Jackson Weedman and Isaiah Cooley — 100
2. Kagen Floyd and Allan Sauer — 95
3. Maggie Jennings and Caden Jennings — 90
4. Cody Saltsman and River Blanton — 85
5. Sam Whitfill and Jaxson Escue — 80
6. Chase Richardson and Tyler Dockery — 75
All other teams who participated will have 50 points.
