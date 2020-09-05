The Grayson County Bass Fishing Team competed in the Powertech Electric Invitational at Laurel Branch on Saturday, Aug. 29.
23 boats took part in the invitational, and Jackson Williams, representing Powertech, distributed awards to the winning teams.
The team of Addie Hodges and Brady Stone took first place. Stone also caught the big fish of the day, weighing in at 5.58 pounds.
The team of River Blanton and Cody Saltsman took second place.
And the team of Wrangler Logsdon and Lucas Preston took third place.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.