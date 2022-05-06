The Grayson County bass fishing program won the Region 1 championship on Lake Barkley on Saturday, April 30.
Four of the Grayson County teams competing in the KHSAA Region 1 Bass Fishing Tournament finished in the top 23 out of 108 boats.
This marks the Grayson County bass fishing program’s first-ever region championship.
Grayson County anglers Kagen Floyd, Jackson Weedman, Jonathan Williams, Bradly Webb, Karter Willoughby, Braeden Sadler, River Blanton and Cody Saltsman each qualified for the KHSAA Bass Fishing State Tournament.
The KHSAA Bass Fishing State Tournament will be held on Kentucky Lake May 13-14.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.