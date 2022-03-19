Junior forward/guard River Blanton led Grayson County in scoring and rebounding during the 2021-22 boys’ high school basketball season.
Blanton, who was named to the All-3rd Region Boys’ Basketball Tournament Team, averaged a team-high 14.9 points and 7.4 rebounds per game for the Cougars. In 29 games, Blanton scored 432 points and pulled down 215 rebounds.
Accompanying Blanton in double figures for Grayson County, Keegan Sharp averaged 11.7 points per game. Sharp scored 339 points in 29 games for the Cougars.
Ranking third in scoring for Grayson County, Hunter Tomes averaged 7.2 points per game. A key contributor for Grayson County, Tomes ranked as the Cougars’ second-leading rebounder. Tomes averaged 6.3 rebounds per game for the Cougars.
Finishing fourth in scoring for Grayson County, Chandler McCrady averaged 6.5 points per game.
Along with the team’s top four scorers, Brayden Childress, Dillon Horn, Jack Logsdon and Owen Bratcher made impacts offensively for the Cougars.
Horn ranked third in rebounding for Grayson County, snatching four rebounds per game.
As a team, Grayson County shot 39.2% from the field, 27.7% from three-point range, and 56% from the free throw line.
Under the direction of head coach Travis Johnston, Grayson County won the 2021-22 12th District boys’ basketball title. Following an appearance in the 3rd Region Boys’ Basketball Tournament, Grayson County exited the 2021-22 boys’ high school basketball season 14-15.
The Cougars’ 2022-23 schedule will be finalized and released later in the offseason.
