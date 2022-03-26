Junior forward/guard River Blanton and senior guard Keegan Sharp each represented Grayson County as an ESPN Owensboro Honorable Mention All-Area selection following the conclusion of the 2021-22 boys’ high school basketball season.
Blanton led Grayson County in scoring during the 2021-22 season, averaging 14.8 points per game for the Cougars.
Second in scoring for the Cougars, Sharp averaged 11.9 points per game.
Blanton and Sharp combined to lead Grayson County to the 2021-22 12th District boys’ basketball championship.
After capturing the 2021-22 12th District boys’ basketball title, Grayson County, under the direction of head coach Travis Johnston, made an appearance in the 3rd Region Boys’ Basketball Tournament. After falling to Hancock County in the opening round of the 3rd Region Tournament, Grayson County exited the 2021-22 season 14-15.
Grayson County’s leading scorer as a junior, Blanton is poised to return for the Cougars in the 2022-23 season.
The additional players tabbed ESPN Owensboro Honorable Mention All-Area were Grant Beavin (Meade County), Andy Bishop (Perry Central, Ind.), Cole Burch (Daviess County), Houston Compton (South Spencer, Ind.), Parker Culbertson (Ohio County), Elijah Decker (Ohio County), Cale Donoho (South Spencer, Ind.), Camiren Etienne (Perry Central, Ind.), Parker Gray (Owensboro Catholic), Austin Hedges (Cloverport), Cole Hess (Perry Central, Ind.), Jagger Henderson (Butler County), Nathan Hernandez (Whitesville Trinity), Brody Hunt (Butler County), Jaden Kelly (Apollo), Keaton Lloyd (Tell City, Ind.), Josh Manning (Ohio County), Eli Masterson (Apollo), Lucas Mitchell (Perry Central, Ind.), Ryan Ogle (Hancock County), Devyn Powers (Hancock County), Lawson Rice (Butler County) and Cole Vincent (Muhlenberg County).
