After a 2 month shut down for the coronavirus, the Bluegrass Fast Draw club was back in action with its May competition, with social distancing and face coverings.
The top five competitors for May were:
1st Place: Green River AKA Nick Maiden, from McHenry, Kentucky
2nd Place: Silverado AKA Kenneth Cremeens, from Brookport, Illinois
3rd Place: Wild Horse AKA Dustin Maiden, from McHenry, Kentucky
4th Place: Kentucky Drifter AKA David Shreve, from Fordsville, Kentucky
5th Place: Bobtown Red AKA Robin Russell, from Russellville, Kentucky
Ever wonder how you would have fared in a gun fight in the old west? Now you can find out in cowboy fast draw. For more information, call Shane at 270-256-1215 or Wildfire at 270-256-3446 or go to cowboyfastdraw.com or bluegrassfastdraw.webs.com.
— Submitted
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.