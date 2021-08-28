Determined Bullitt Central upended Grayson County 3-1 in a boys’ high school soccer match on Tuesday, Aug. 17.
Following the loss, Grayson County dropped to 0-1-1.
Bullitt Central improved to 2-2-1 after notching the win.
Joseph Walters (one goal, two assists), Caleb Bush (one goal) and Carson Glass (one assist) contributed offensively for Bullitt Central in the victory over the Cougars.
Thriving defensively for Bullitt Central, goalkeeper Logan Wright recorded 13 saves while allowing only one goal.
Colton Glenn netted Grayson County’s lone goal.
Goalkeeper Jackson Kane paced Grayson County defensively, recording 14 saves while allowing three goals.
Grayson County is scheduled to host Bullitt Central in a rematch on Thursday, Sept. 2.
