One of Grayson County High School’s top performing tennis players took part in this past weekend’s USTA Ryan Holder Tournament.
GCHS Junior Owen Brown, 3rd Region runner-up, played in the 16s Singles and Doubles category at the tournament, a highly ranked USTA Jr. Player tournament held over the weekend of Aug. 7-9.
Brown played five singles matches to earn a spot in the consolation bracket, and finished in first place in doubles.
In the first round, Brown played against Jack Pollock: 3,6 and 1,6.
In the second round, he played against Jordan Begley: 6,0 and 6,0.
In the third round, he played against Jacob Jiranek: 6,1 7-6 (7-5).
In the fourth round, Brown played against Austin Victory: 6,2 and 6,3.
And in the fifth round, he played against Keerthan Singireddy: 7,6 (7-2) and 6-2.
Participating players sought experience from the tournament, as well as an opportunity to stay in competitive form, both physically and mentally.
