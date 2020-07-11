Owen Brown recently won 1st place in the State Farm E’town tennis open in the 18 and under mixed doubles division with Jai Garris from Elizabethtown.
Brown made it to the finals in the 18 and under singles.
The open started last Friday and ended Sunday, but the finals were rained out.
Brown is 15-year-old sophomore, and played up an age division.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.