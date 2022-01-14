The Bluegrass Fast Draw Club held its annual Christmas fast draw competition on Dec. 18, 2021 at its home range, located at 117 Madison St. in Beaver Dam, Kentucky.
The results of the competition are as follows:
Youth Division
1st place: Warden Walker AKA Martin Wink from Hawesville, Kentucky
2nd place: Jazzy Jessie-J AKA Jessica Small from Hartford, Kentucky
Women’s Division1st place: Ladybug AKA Gabriella Casteel from Caneyville
2nd place: Outlaw Angel AKA Paula Tallman from Hartford, Kentucky
3rd place: WildFire AKA Pam Maiden from McHenry, Kentucky
4th place: Hold on Julie AKA Julie Small from Hartford, Kentucky
5th place: Leadfoot T AKA Peggy Turner from Doniphan, Missouri
6th place: Ms Cisco AKA Paula Sissel from Shephardsville, Kentucky
7th place: Gun Shy AKA Katie Hanks from Hawesville, Kentucky
Men’s Division
1st place: Johnny James AKA John Casteel from Beaver Dam, Kentucky
2nd place: Shane AKA James Casteel from Horse Branch, Kentucky
3rd place: Trapper Dan AKA Dan Turner from Doniphan, Missouri
4th place: Regulator AKA Chris Owens from Bowling Green, Kentucky
5th place: Green River AKA Nick Maiden from McHenry, Kentucky
6th place: Johnny Outlaw AKA Johnny Henson from Paducah, Kentucky
7th place: Kid Cisco AKA Pat Sissel from Shephardsville, Kentucky
How would you like to step back in time to the period of the gunfighter in the old west (1873-1899) and see the old west as it was in the days of the Earps, and to see how you would have fared in a gunfight? Now you can find out in the sport of Cowboy Fast Draw. For more information, call Green River AKA Nick Maiden at 270-256-0675, email maidennick@yahoo.com, or go to cowboyfastdraw.com.
— Submitted
