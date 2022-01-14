Caneyville native places 1st in fast draw competition 1

Ladybug, AKA Gabriella Casteel, from Caneyville placed first in the women’s division of the Christmas fast draw competition.

 Courtesy photo

The Bluegrass Fast Draw Club held its annual Christmas fast draw competition on Dec. 18, 2021 at its home range, located at 117 Madison St. in Beaver Dam, Kentucky.

The results of the competition are as follows:

Youth Division

1st place: Warden Walker AKA Martin Wink from Hawesville, Kentucky

2nd place: Jazzy Jessie-J AKA Jessica Small from Hartford, Kentucky

Women’s Division1st place: Ladybug AKA Gabriella Casteel from Caneyville

2nd place: Outlaw Angel AKA Paula Tallman from Hartford, Kentucky

3rd place: WildFire AKA Pam Maiden from McHenry, Kentucky

4th place: Hold on Julie AKA Julie Small from Hartford, Kentucky

5th place: Leadfoot T AKA Peggy Turner from Doniphan, Missouri

6th place: Ms Cisco AKA Paula Sissel from Shephardsville, Kentucky

7th place: Gun Shy AKA Katie Hanks from Hawesville, Kentucky

Men’s Division

1st place: Johnny James AKA John Casteel from Beaver Dam, Kentucky

2nd place: Shane AKA James Casteel from Horse Branch, Kentucky

3rd place: Trapper Dan AKA Dan Turner from Doniphan, Missouri

4th place: Regulator AKA Chris Owens from Bowling Green, Kentucky

5th place: Green River AKA Nick Maiden from McHenry, Kentucky

6th place: Johnny Outlaw AKA Johnny Henson from Paducah, Kentucky

7th place: Kid Cisco AKA Pat Sissel from Shephardsville, Kentucky

How would you like to step back in time to the period of the gunfighter in the old west (1873-1899) and see the old west as it was in the days of the Earps, and to see how you would have fared in a gunfight? Now you can find out in the sport of Cowboy Fast Draw. For more information, call Green River AKA Nick Maiden at 270-256-0675, email maidennick@yahoo.com, or go to cowboyfastdraw.com.

— Submitted

