Grayson County is ranked seventh in The Cats’ Pause 2021-22 Kentucky Basketball Yearbook Preseason 3rd Region Boys’ Basketball Rankings. The Lady Cougars did not appear in the Top 10 predictions.
Grayson County is the reigning boys’ 12th District champion. Grayson County opened preseason practice earlier in the month. The Cougars are scheduled to host 3rd Region counterpart Breckinridge County in its season opener on Tuesday, Nov. 30.
Here is The Cats’ Pause outlook as published in its annual basketball yearbook.
3rd Region Boys’ BasketballPreseason Rankings
1. Muhlenberg County
2. Owensboro Catholic
3. Owensboro
4. Ohio County
5. McLean County
6. Hancock County
7. Grayson County
8. Whitesville Trinity
9. Daviess County
10. Butler County
3rd Region Girls’ BasketballPreseason Rankings
1. Owensboro Catholic
2. Breckinridge County
3. Meade County
4. Apollo
5. Butler County
6. Ohio County
7. Owensboro
8. Daviess County
9. Whitesville Trinity
10. Hancock County
