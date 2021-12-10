Visiting Central Hardin upended Grayson County 43-40 in a boys’ high school basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 2.
The matchup served as a season opener for the Bruins.
Grayson County edged Central Hardin 11-9 in the opening quarter, and the Cougars clung to a 19-18 lead at halftime but fell behind in the second half.
Determined Central Hardin battled back to lead 36-30 at the conclusion of the third quarter.
Central Hardin shot 39.5% (17-of-43) from the field. The Bruins finished 5-of-19 from 3-point range.
Central Hardin shot 57.1% (4-of-7) from the free throw line.
Brett Decker scored 17 points to lead Central Hardin to the win. Accompanying Decker in double figures in scoring for the Bruins, Landon Elmore netted 12 points.
Chipping in offensively for Central Hardin, Ace Jaggers (five points), Jakob Frederickson (four points), Nolan Stith (three points) and Preston Keith (two points) accounted for the remainder of the Bruins’ individual scoring.
Jaggers paced Central Hardin inside, pulling down eight rebounds.
Grayson County shot 33.3% (15-of-45) from the field in the setback. The Cougars were 3-of-13 from 3-point range.
Grayson County finished 7-of-15 from the free throw line.
River Blanton scored 16 points and claimed six rebounds to lead the Cougars.
Following Blanton in Grayson County’s attack, Chandler McCrady added 10 points and six rebounds.
Behind McCrady, Keegan Sharp tossed in eight points for the Cougars.
Rounding out Grayson County’s individual scoring, Hunter Tomes and Jack Logsdon contributed four points and two points, respectively.
