Anglers Outpost, NTBA Flag Division, Tony Fleenor and Dale Fleenor recently hosted a charity at Rough River Lake.
The charity tournament was held on Saturday, Oct. 30 for WJCR Radio Station Food Ministry.
The tournament had 31 teams competing for the first place prize of two Bibles and $2,000; second place of two Bibles and $500; third place of two Bibles and $200; and fourth through ninth places prizes of rods, a gift certificate, jigs, a room for two nights at Rough River Lodge, and a WJCR t-shirt. The first Big Bass was $310, and the second Big Bass was $155.
First place winners were the father/son team of Humphrey and Humphrey. First place weight was 14.17 pounds, Big Bass was 3.89 pounds and 3.88 pounds by the team of Miller and Mellott; second place weight was 13.43 pounds by the team of Miller and Mellott; and the third place weight was 11.49 pounds by another father/son team of Wells and Wells.
Dale Fleenor presented a $6,000 check to Don Powell, Jr. from WJCR. Anglers Outpost, NTBA, WJCR, Tony Fleenor and Dale Fleenor would like to thank the anglers, Skeeter Boats, Sportsman Rod & Gun of Elizabethtown, Ted Grisby Jigs, Rough River Lodge, Nancy of Corvin’s Furniture, Russell Mott, tournament staff and the following sponsors: Corvin’s Furniture, Chism Funeral Home, Salem Association of Baptists, Church of the Living God, Albert’s Barber Shop, Big Spring Corners Methodist Church, Big Spring Baptist Church, Robbie Lee Construction, Stone Law Office, Alliance Printing, Jason Schmid Construction, Dan Power Dealerships, L & L Body Shop, Shear Designs, Uptown General, Melissa Stinson, Alliance Printing, Shamrock Paper, G & D Flooring, Fox and Hound Learning Center, Judy Jordan, Stithton Baptist Church, Oliver’s Heating & Air Conditioning, Church of The Living God, Lee’s Chicken, and Cindy and Katey Fleenor for the food.
Anglers Outpost and NTBA also has a team circuit in the state of Kentucky. The circuit has a Classic in the fall and a Spring Invitational Classic. For more information, contact Anglers Outpost at 859-548-2628 or Dale Fleenor at 270-668-5224.
— Submitted
