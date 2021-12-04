Cougar Stadium will have new bleachers and a press box for the 2022 high school football season.
The bleachers at Cougar Stadium are in the process of being removed.
Grayson County compiled a 4-7 record in the 2021 high school football season.
Senior quarterback Kaylor Decker led Grayson County’s offensive attack throughout the 2021 high school football season, ranking as the Cougars’ top passer and second-leading rusher.
Through the air, Decker completed 80 of 114 passes for 814 yards and six touchdowns. On the ground, Decker rushed 78 times for 400 yards and five touchdowns.
Headed to the next level, Decker has committed to Greenville University, an NCAA Division III member in Illinois.
As a team, Grayson County completed 104 of 149 passes for 1,211 yards and 11 touchdowns.
Second in passing for the Cougars, Hunter Felty completed 22 of 32 passes for 357 yards and five touchdowns.
Chandler McCrady led Grayson County on the ground, rushing 87 times for 520 yards and nine touchdowns.
Finishing as the Cougars’ third-leading rusher, Michael Wood rushed 81 times for 378 yards and seven touchdowns.
A versatile athlete, Felty rushed 44 times for 155 yards and two touchdowns.
The Cougars amassed 2,716 yards of total offense.
Hunter Tomes was the Cougars’ leading receiver, reeling in 35 receptions for 509 yards and five touchdowns.
Following Tomes, Wood hauled in 23 receptions for 303 yards and five touchdowns.
Ranking third in receiving for the Cougars, Jeren VanMeter made 17 receptions for 190 yards and one touchdown.
Contributing to Grayson County’s aerial attack, Owen Bratcher recorded 16 receptions for 139 yards.
Kicker Jackson Kane connected on 10 of 16 extra-point kicks for the Cougars. Kane made one of two field goals attempts.
Wood (82 points), McCrady (70 points), Tomes (38 points), Decker (30 points), Kane (19 points), Felty (12 points) and VanMeter (8 points) accounted for Grayson County’s scoring in the 2021 high school football season.
Head coach Bryan Jones guides the Cougars.
