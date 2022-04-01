Grayson County Cougar Tennis is off to a strong start this season, recording victories in two of three recent matchups.
The Men’s and Women’s Grayson County tennis teams both shut out visiting Ohio County 9-0 on March 15.
On the Men’s side, in singles competition, Owen Brown (GC) defeated Isaac Barton (OC) 6,0 and 6,0; Chase Richardson (GC) defeated Gaitlin Gaynor (OC) 8-1; Griffin Powell (GC) defeated Bryson Cook (OC) 8-0; Maddox Powell (GC) defeated Jake Simmons (OC) 8-0; Golton Glenn (GC) defeated Luke Barton (OC) 8-3; and Branson Evans (GC) defeated Petey Graham (OC) 8-0.
In Men’s doubles competition, Richardson & Griffin Powell (GC) defeated Isaac Barton & Cook (OC) 8-0; Miles Mudd & Noah Carnes (GC) won their matchup 8-1; and Laslen Hatfield & Carter Bernard (GC) won their matchup 8-2.
In Women’s singles competition, Payton Woosley (GC) defeated Angelo Ho (OC) 6,2 and 6,1; Isabella Sanchez (GC) defeated Sydney Schrader (OC) 6,0 and 6,2; Emma Walker (GC) defeated Madison Kircher (OC) 8-1; Ava Walker (GC) defeated Megan Shocklee (OC) 8-3; Kat Ricketts (GC) defeated Skyla Ross (OC) 8-5; and Grace Franich (GC) defeated Reese Brown (OC) 8-5.
In Women’s doubles competition, Woosley & Sanchez (GC) defeated Ho & Schrader (OC) 8-4; Emma Walker & Ava Walker (GC) defeated Kircher & Shocklee (OC) 8-2; and Kinna Raymer & Ricketts (GC) won their matchup 8-4.
Both the Men’s and Women’s Grayson County tennis teams also defeated visiting Edmonson County on March 17.
The Men’s Grayson County tennis team shut out Edmonson County 5-0.
In singles competition, Owen Brown (GC) defeated Brayden Johnson (EC) 6,0 and 6,0; Colton Glenn (GC) defeated Ethan Edward (EC) 8-0; Branson Evans (GC) defeated Trystan Harden 8-0; and Laslen Hatfield (GC) defeated Cooper Clarke (EC) 8-2.
In doubles competition, Noah Dennis & Maddox Powell (GC) defeated Edward & Harden (EC) 8-0.
On the Women’s side, Grayson County defeated Edmonson County 7-2.
In singles competition, Isabella Sanchez (GC) defeated Kaylee Lindsey (EC) 8-2; Emma Walker (GC) defeated Madison Atkins (EC) 8-3; Ava Walker (GC) defeated Sierra Decker (EC) 8-4; Kat Ricketts (GC) defeated Madison Bullock (EC) 8-0; Grace Franich (GC) defeated Maham Shahbaz (EC) 8-2; and McKinna Raymer (GC) lost to Addison Browing (EC) 5-8.
In doubles competition, Payton Woosley & Sanchez (GC) defeated Lindsey & Atkins (EC) 8-1; Ricketts & Raymer (GC) lost to Decker & Bullock (EC) 1-8; and Franich & Ava Walker (GC) won their matchup 8-1.
Lasley, on March 22, the Women’s Grayson County Cougar Tennis team fell to Bowling Green on the road 0-9.
In singles competition, Payton Woosley (GC) lost to Campbell Richey (BG) 3-6 and 2-6; Isabella Sanchez (GC) lost to Macy Meisel (BG) 0-6 and 0-6; Emma Walker (GC) lost to Elizabeth Maglinger (BG) 0-8; Ava Walker (GC) lost to Addie Zoellner (BG) 4-8; Kat Ricketts (GC) lost to Sophia Veazey (BG) 4-8; and Grace Franich (GC) lost to Emily Burrell (BG) 0-8.
And, in doubles competition, Woosley & Sanchez (GC) lost to Meisel & Maglinger (BG) 1-6 and 1-6; Emma Walker & Ava Walker (GC) lost to Richey & Zoellner (BG) 0-8; and Kinna Rayer & Ricketts (GC) lost their matchup 0-8.
