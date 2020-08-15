Cougar tennis players have stood out recently, showing success on the tennis tournament circuit despite much of 2020 being cancelled due to COVID-19 — like many sports until the recent revamp that led to USTA and CKTS tournaments’ being rescheduled.
The revamped tournaments have afforded players the opportunities to grow individually as well as players.
Sophomore Owen Brown continues to strive on the courts, and recently won the Elizabethtown Open, as well as the Mixed Doubles Championship in Elizabethtown.
This past weekend, Brown also won the 18s Singles Championship at the Lake Cumberland Open in Somerset against Lucas McFall 7-5, 6-3. Brown finished runner up in Open Field against highly ranked 10 UTR player Colin Hart, 0-6, 3,6.
