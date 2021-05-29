Grayson County Cougar Tennis concluded its regular season recently.
The boys finished the regular season with a 13-4 record and then set their sights on Regional tournament play.
The Lady Cougars finished the season with a 7-10 record, showing progression and momentum at the right time as they won their last two team matches against Meade and Ohio counties.
Representing Cougar Tennis in the Regional tournament on the boys’ side were Owen Brown (#1 singles competitor) and Maxton Cummings (#2 singles competitor), as well as the teams of Griffin Powell & Chase Richardson (#1 in doubles) and Nolan Hornbeck & Austin Walker (#2 in doubles).
On the girls side, Izzie Weedman (#1 singles competitor) and Kat Ricketts (#2 singles competitor), as well as the #1 and #2 ranked doubles teams Claire Elmore & Payton Woosley and Sami Woosley & Isabella Sanchez, respectively, competed in the Regional tournament.
At the conclusion of the Regional tournament, Owen Brown, as Regional Runner-Up, and Maxton Cummings and Izzie Weedman, both of whom finished fourth, qualified for state competition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.