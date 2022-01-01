Grayson County compiled a 6-4 record through its first 10 games in the 2021-22 boys’ high school basketball season.
Prior to Christmas, Grayson County, under the direction of head coach Travis Johnston, recorded wins over Breckinridge County, Apollo, Edmonson County, Clay County, South Warren and Logan County. Before entering its holiday break, Grayson County dropped games to Central Hardin, Todd County Central, Collins and Pulaski County.
The Cougars are currently competing in the Magnolia Bank Holiday Classic at LaRue County High School in Hodgenville.
Grayson County has additional regular-season games scheduled versus Ohio County, McLean County, Owensboro, Butler County, Muhlenberg County, Whitesville Trinity, Bowling Green, LaRue County, Edmonson County, Meade County, Elizabethtown, Breckinridge County, Daviess County and Hancock County.
The Cougars are slated to compete in the 12th District Boys’ Basketball Tournament in late-February. Grayson County is the reigning 12th District boys’ basketball champion.
