Grayson County battled visiting North Bullitt to a 2-2 tie in a boys’ high school soccer season opener on Thursday, Aug. 12.
The Cougars netted a goal in the 74th minute to tie the back and forth boys’ high school soccer match.
Grayson County, under the direction of head coach Josh Baldwin, led 1-0 at halftime. Bahaa Masri netted one goal for the Cougars in the 28th minute.
North Bullitt managed to pull even with a goal 13 minutes into the second half. Then, moving ahead, North Bullitt scored another goal in the 68th minute.
Will Meredith scored the goal to allow Grayson County to tie the match.
Defensively for Grayson County, goalkeeper Jackson Kane limited North Bullitt to two goals in the boys’ high school soccer season opener.
Larry Roblero and Dear Anad netted one goal apiece for North Bullitt.
Kaelob Schmidt provided assists on each of the Eagles’ goals.
Pacing North Bullitt’s defensive effort, goalkeeper Carter Schmidt recorded 12 saves.
Grayson County is scheduled to visit North Bullitt on Tuesday, Aug. 24.
The Cougars traveled to Shepherdsville and dropped at 3-1 decision on Tuesday. Game details were not immediately available.
Next up is a road game Saturday morning against Christian Academy-Louisville. The next home game is set for 5:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 30, against Owensboro Catholic.
Teams across the state are competing in the 2021 boys’ high school soccer season.
