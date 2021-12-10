Grayson County beat visiting Breckinridge County 61-55 in a boys’ high school basketball season opener on Tuesday, Nov. 30.
The Cougars shot 42.1% (24-of-57) from the field in the win. Grayson County, under the direction of head coach Travis Johnston, finished 7-of-21 (33.3%) from 3-point range.
The Cougars led 31-21 at halftime.
A member of the 12th District, Grayson County featured three scorers in double figures.
River Blanton recorded a double-double to lead Grayson County to the win, scoring 26 points and pulling down 10 rebounds.
Accompanying Blanton in double figures in scoring for the Cougars, Keegan Sharp netted 12 points and Chandler McCrady added 10 points.
Finishing near double figures in scoring for Grayson County, Jack Logsdon contributed eight points.
Hunter Tomes and Brayden Childress rounded out the Cougars’ individual scoring, chipping in three points and two points, respectively.
Tomes ranked as Grayson County’s second-leading rebounder, corralling seven rebounds.
Thriving inside, Grayson County outrebounded Breckinridge County 33-24.
Breckinridge County shot 45.5% (20-of-44) from the field. The Tigers finished 8-of-21 (38.1%) from 3-point range.
Breckinridge County shot 77.8% (7-of-9) from the free throw line.
Kolton Miller, playing out of a reserve role, netted 19 points to lead the Tigers. Miller drained four three-point field goals.
Accompanying Miller in double figures in scoring for Breckinridge County, Mercer Rogers netted 12 points.
The additional scorers for Breckinridge County in the season opener were Eamon O’Donoghue (eight points), Hunter Barr (seven points), Jonah Miller (four points), Lane Taul (three points) and Hayden Brockman (two points).
Grayson County and Breckinridge County are rivals from bordering districts. The Cougars are scheduled to visit the Tigers for another game on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.