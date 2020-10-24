The Grayson County Cougars bounced back with a win in Ohio County last Friday night, following their loss against Graves County.
A 56-yard touchdown pass followed by a P.A.T. would be the only scoring for the Eagles. With 15 seconds remaining in the first quarter, the Cougars’ Hunter Harper answered by blocking a punt. Harper recovered the ball for a 20-yard touchdown. The P.A.T. was no good, bringing the score to 7-6 to end the first quarter.
The second quarter saw a rushing touchdown from senior Caden Woodcock. A two-point conversion brought the score to 14-7 to end the half.
The third quarter saw Woodcock’s second touchdown. The P.A.T. was no good to bring the score to 20-7. Senior Mason Miller followed with a touchdown from the one-yard line. An attempt at a two-point conversion was unsuccessful to bring the final score to 26-7.
