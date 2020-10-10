The Grayson County Cougars scored their fourth straight win last Friday night against the Butler County Bears.
It was an interesting start as the Bears gained 14 yards on the first play, but the Cougars quickly recovered.
With 10:11 left on the clock in the first quarter, junior Hunter Tomes made a 57-yard touchdown to open the night, followed by a successful two-point play. With 13.4 seconds remaining Senior Caden Woodcock followed with a six-yard touchdown and a successful two-point conversion to bring the score to 16-0 to end the first quarter.
The second quarter saw a one-yard touchdown from Woodcock with 6:16 left on the clock. The P.A.T. was good, bringing the score to 23-0 where it remained into halftime.
With 8:31 left in the third quarter, Woodcock made his third touchdown of the night. The P.A.T. was no good, bringing the score to 29-0. Senior Mason Miller brought in a one-yard touchdown with 3:32 remaining. The P.A.T. was good, bringing the score to 36-0 where it remained nearing the end of the fourth quarter. The Bears’ Jagger Henderson brought in a rushing touchdown for the Bears first and only scoring of the night.
Final score: 36-6
The Cougars improve to 4-0 on the season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.