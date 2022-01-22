Grayson County came up short as visiting Owensboro held on to win 62-60 in overtime in a boys’ high school basketball game on Tuesday. Jan. 11.
Owensboro shot 35.9% (23-of-64) from the field in the win. The Red Devils connected on four of 15 shots from three-point range.
Owensboro drained 12 of 25 attempts from the free throw line.
Kenyatta Carbon led Owensboro with a game-high double-double, scoring 21 points and pulling down 13 rebounds for the Red Devils.
Accompanying Carbon in double figures for Owensboro, Amari Robinson-Wales scored 15 points and Dylon Talbott netted 10 points.
Narrowly missing double figures for the Red Devils, Will Hume tossed in nine points.
Rounding out Owensboro’s individual scoring, Cayman Powell and Jalen Rogers chipped in five points and two points, respectively.
Grayson County shot 44% (22-of-50) from the field. The Cougars connected on four of 15 shots from three-point range.
Grayson County shot 63.2% (12-of-19) from the free throw line.
Chandler McCrady scored 17 points to lead the Cougars. Accompanying McCrady in double figures for Grayson County, River Blanton scored 14 points and Keegan Sharp netted 13 points.
The additional scorers for Grayson County included Hunter Tomes (six points), Brayden Childress (four points), Jack Logsdon (two points), Dillon Horn (two points) and Owen Bratcher (two points).
Tomes paced Grayson County inside, hauling down 13 rebounds for the Cougars in the short effort.
Grayson County and Owensboro aren’t scheduled to meet again in the 2021-22 boys’ high school basketball season.
