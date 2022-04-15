Grayson County faced a deficit early and couldn’t battle back from behind as North Hardin prevailed 10-6 in a high school baseball game at Taylor County High School on Monday, April 4.
North Hardin scored first and never trailed in the game played on a neutral field. The Trojans plated six runs in the bottom half of the first inning.
Caleb Trotta pitched a complete game and earned the win on the mound for the Trojans. Trotta surrendered six runs on 10 hits while registering seven strikeouts over seven innings.
Gage Napier absorbed the pitching loss for the Cougars. Napier pitched six innings, allowing 10 runs on 10 hits while recording three strikeouts.
Jose Resto-Santos homered for North Hardin in the first inning. Paxton Hardeman, Caleb Riffle and Manie Wimberly each collected two hits for the Trojans. Riffle and Resto-Santos moved runners around for the bases for North Hardin, providing three RBIs and two RBIs, respectively. Connecting for a pair of extra-base hits for North Hardin, Riffle doubled twice.
Jeren VanMeter, Ethan Synder and Eli Watson each delivered multiple hits for the Cougars. VanMeter led Grayson County at the plate, finishing 3-for-3 with two doubles. Snyder drove in two of Grayson County’s six runs while Landon Shiarella contributed a double. Shiarella, Camden Brothers and Michael Wood each provided one hit for the Cougars.
Defensively, Grayson County and North Hardin committed three errors apiece.
