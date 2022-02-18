Grayson County came up short as visiting Whitesville Trinity held on to win 49-46 in a 12th District boys’ basketball game on Friday, Feb. 11.
Following the loss, Grayson County dropped to 11-13 overall and 2-4 in the 12th District.
Whitesville Trinity improved to 14-11 overall and 3-2 in the 12th District after claiming the win.
The Cougars moved ahead early, outscoring their opponents 10-6 in the first quarter, but Whiteville Trinity heated up, outscoring Grayson County 13-6 in the second quarter to lead 19-16 at halftime.
Stretching its lead out in the third quarter, Whitesville Trinity outscored the Cougars 17-8.
Landon Huff scored 16 points to lead Whitesville Trinity to the district victory.
Joining Huff in double figures for Whitesville Trinity, Nathan Hernandez netted 11 points.
Chipping in offensively for Whitesville Trinity, Bailey Wright (seven points), Gavin Howard (six points), Landon Smith (four points), Nick Goetz (three points) and John Payne (two points) provided the rest of the Raiders’ scoring.
Keegan Sharp scored 16 points to lead the Cougars. Accompanying Sharp in double figures for Grayson County, Chandler McCrady scored 13 points.
Aiding the Cougars’ offensive attack, Brayden Childress (six points), River Blanton (three points), Jack Logsdon (three points), Hunter Tomes (three points) and Dillon Horn provided Grayson County’s additional scoring.
Both Grayson County and Whitesville Trinity will compete in the 12th District Boys’ Basketball Tournament in less than one week.
