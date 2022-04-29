By GRAYSON COUNTY NEWS
Grayson County competed in the Meade Quad Meet on Tuesday, April 19.
The high school track and field meet featured Meade County, Grayson County, Breckinridge County, Elizabethtown, Hancock County and Central Hardin.
The Top 10 finishers for Grayson County follow.
Boys’ 100 Meter Dash: 3. Luke Milliner.
Boys’ 800 Meter Run: 1. Houston Brooks.
Boys’ 1,600 Meter Run: 2. Peyton Nash, 3. Houston Brooks, 7. Jackson Crume.
Boys’ 3,200 Meter Run: 3. Peyton Nash.
Boys’ 110 Meter Hurdles: 3. Devon Keller, 4. Dylan Gibson.
Boys’ 300 Meter Hurdles: 4. Dylan Gibson, 6. Devon Keller.
Boys’ 4x100 Meter Relay: 3. Grayson County.
Boys’ 4x200 Meter Relay: 3. Grayson County.
Boys’ 4x400 Meter Relay: 3. Grayson County.
Boys’ 4x800 Meter Relay: 4. Grayson County.
Boys’ High Jump: 2. Dylan Gibson, 5. Joshua Beasley, 7. Daniel Ratley, 8. Zach Pierce.
Boys’ Triple Jump: 3. Jackson Crume, 8. Paul Romero.
Boys’ Discus: 1. Layton Hawkins, 8. Ethan Hall.
Boys’ Shot Put: 3. Layton Hawkins, 7. Ethan Hall.
Girls’ 400 Meter Dash: 6. Elizabeth Evans.
Girls’ 800 Meter Run: 5. Gracie Portman.
Girls’ 1,600 Meter Run: 2. Gracie Portman.
Girls’ 100 Meter Hurdles: 2. Presley Jackson, 5. Alyissia Searfoss.
Girls’ 300 Meter Hurdles: 3. Presley Jackson.
Girls’ 4x100 Meter Relay: 1. Grayson County.
Girls’ 4x200 Meter Relay: 3. Grayson County.
Girls’ 4x400 Meter Relay: 4. Grayson County.
Girls’ High Jump: 5. Chloe Darst.
Girls’ Long Jump: 4. Kaylee Jessie.
Girls’ Triple Jump: 3. Kaylee Jessie.
Girls’ Discus: 5. Raylee Shepherd.
Girls’ Shot Put: 1. Raylee Shepherd, 2. Georgia Keown.
Complete results from the Meade Quad Meet are available online at https://ky.milesplit.com/meets/462436-meade-quad-meet-2022/results#.Ymalyu3MLrd.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.