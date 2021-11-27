Grayson County defeated Caldwell County 67-60 in the nightcap of the Grayson County Jamboree on Saturday, Nov. 20.
The matchup served as a preseason finale for the Cougars.
Keegan Sharp led Grayson County to the win, pouring in a game-high 33 points.
Grayson County and Caldwell County battled back and forth throughout the boys’ high school basketball scrimmage.
The Cougars and Tigers were tied 16-16 at the conclusion of the first quarter.
Easing out in front prior to the intermission period of the scrimmage, Grayson County led 33-30 at halftime.
The Cougars led 50-45 at the conclusion of the third quarter and finished strong.
Grayson County and Caldwell County aren’t scheduled to meet during the 2021-22 boys’ high school basketball season. The Cougars and Tigers are rivals from bordering regions.
The reigning 12th District boys’ basketball champion, Grayson County compiled a 13-9 record in the 2020-21 season.
Grayson County is scheduled to host 3rd Region rival Breckinridge County for a season opener on Tuesday, Nov. 30. Tip-off for the Grayson County-Breckinridge County boys’ basketball game is slated for 7 p.m..
