Grayson County pulled away to defeat Clay County 65-55 in the opening round of The Best in Hoops tournament at South Warren High School on Monday, Dec. 20.
The Cougars returned to the win column following back-to-back losses to Todd County Central and Collins.
Grayson County shot 49% (25-of-51) from the field. The Cougars finished three of-14 from three-point range.
Grayson County shot 50% (12-of-24) from the free throw line.
Holding a slight advantage inside, Grayson County outrebounded Clay County 29-27.
River Blanton led Grayson County with a game-high double-double, scoring 22 points and pulling down 11 rebounds.
Grayson County featured three scorers in double figures. Joining Blanton in double figures for the Cougars, Chandler McCrady and Hunter Tomes scored 13 points apiece for the Cougars.
Narrowly missing double figures for Grayson County, Keegan Sharp netted nine points.
Rounding out Grayson County’s individual scoring, Dillon Horn and Jack Logsdon tossed in three points apiece while Owen Bratcher added two points.
Clay County, a perennial contender for the 13th Region title, shot 43.8% (21-of-48) from the field. The Tigers connected on five of 16 three-point field goal attempts.
Clay County shot 57.1% (eight-of-14) from the free throw line.
Brandin Crawford paced Clay County, scoring a team-high 17 points for the Tigers.
Delivering a double-double for the Tigers, Ethan Jackson provided 13 points and a team-high 10 rebounds.
Accompanying Crawford and Jackson in double figures for Clay County, Hayden Harris contributed 10 points.
The additional scorers for the Tigers included Tate Rice (six points), Hayden Crockett (five points), Landon Dezarn (three points) and Elijah Bundy (one point).
