Remaining in the win column, Grayson County defeated visiting Daviess County 5-3 in a high school baseball game on Thursday, March 24.
The Cougars overcome a slow start to notch the win.
Breaking open a close game, Daviess County plated three runs in the top half of the fourth inning, but Grayson County answered in the bottom half of the fifth inning, scoring two runs.
Facing a one-run deficit, Grayson County pushed across three runs in the bottom half of the sixth inning to lead 5-3.
Grayson County pitcher Jeren Vanmeter claimed the win. Vanmeter pitched six innings, allowing three runs on six hits while giving up only one walk and recording six strikeouts. Gage Napier threw one inning in relief out of the bullpen for the Cougars. Napier recorded the last three outs to notch the save.
Pitching out of a relief role for Daviess County, Luke Wilson suffered the loss. Wilson allowed five runs on four hits while giving up only one walk and registering three strikeouts in one and two-thirds innings.
VanMeter, Chandler McCrady, Camden Brothers, Landon Shiarella, Ethan Snyder and Brayden Childress recorded one hit apiece for the Cougars. Brothers drove in two runs for homestanding Grayson County.
Daviess County lost despite outhitting the Cougars 7-6. Cason Troutman and Owen Payne logged two hits apiece for the Panthers. Payne homered and drove in two of Daviess County’s three runs.
Defensively, each team committed three errors.
Grayson County posted its second straight win.
The Cougars and Panthers aren’t scheduled to meet again in the 2022 high school baseball season.
